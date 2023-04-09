Home

MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane Thanks MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming For Support

Making his debut for Chennai Super Kings in IPL, Ajinkya Rahane hit a 27-ball 61 to help his team beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Ajinkya Rahane was in all smiles after CSK's win against Mumbai Indians. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane thanked MS Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming after his 27-ball 61 helped Chennai Super Kings outclass Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Rahane smashed the fastest half-century of IPL 2023 and Ruturaj Gaikwad struck an unbeaten 40 to power CSK to the fourth spot in the points table while the five-time winners remained at eighth. It was CSK’s second win on the trot,

The 34-year-old Rahane made a cracking debut for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, producing one of the most brutal knocks in the competition with seven fours and three sixes.

Rahane’s blitz and Gaikwad’s knock, combined with the efforts of Chennai spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner who shared five wickets earlier, fuelled CSK’s win over arch rivals Mumbai Indians.

“Moeen was unwell. And Flem told me I was playing. Had a good domestic season. I just try to maintain my shape. Focus on timing. It is all about you have to feel that you are playing a match,” Rahane after the game.

“Important thing about Mahi bhai and Fleming is they give freedom to everyone. Mahi bhai told me to prepare well,” he said before adding his wish to play a Test at the venue. “I always enjoy playing at Wankhede. I have never played a Test here. I would want to play a Test here.”

Winning skipper MS Dhoni too spoke highly about Rahane. “Me and Jinks spoke at the start of the season and I told him to play to his strengths, use your ability to manipulate the fields. I told him to go and enjoy, don’t take stress and we’ll back you.

“He batted well and he was not happy with the way he got out, that says it all,” said the CSK skipper.

