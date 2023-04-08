Home

Sports

MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023: Deepak Chahar Leaves Field With Hamstring Injury In First Over

MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023: Deepak Chahar Leaves Field With Hamstring Injury In First Over

Deepak Chahar has been struggling with injuries for the past one year. He has missed the last IPL season with an injury.

Deepak Chahar picked up a hamstring injury in the fifth ball of the match. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: In what could be another major blow for Chennai Super Kings, Deepak Chahar left the field in the first over of their match against Mumbai Indians due to an hamstring injury at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

The incident took place after the fifth ball of the match after Chahar called for the physio calling for a nearly five-minute delay. Chahar, however, managed to finish the over with a short run-up before leaving the field.

You may like to read

Subhranshu Senapati came on the field for Chahar. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted to bowl first against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians.

CSK are playing Dwaine Pretorius and Ajinkya Rahane in place of an injured Ben Stokes and an unwell Moeen Ali.

MI have rested pacer Jofra Archer in a precautionary move, according to Rohit. Back in 2022, Chahar had suffered a back injury that sidelined him for almost six months which ruled him out of IPL 2023.

He returned back eyeing a spot in the T20 World Cup squad in Australia but suffered another injury that ruled him out of the mega showpiece. He once again picked up a quad grade 3 tear in the Bangladesh tour and was ruled out of India’s white-ball leg at home.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.