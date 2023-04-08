Home

MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Stunner On Own Bowling To Dismiss Cameron Green | WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai Indians started with a bang in the powerplay but crumbled in front of Ravindra Jadeja at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja takes a catch off his own bowling against Mumbai Indians. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Ravindra Jadeja took a one-handed stunner to dismiss Cameron Green during the Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday in the ongoing IPL 2023.

