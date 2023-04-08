Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Stunner On Own Bowling To Dismiss Cameron Green | WATCH VIDEO

MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Stunner On Own Bowling To Dismiss Cameron Green | WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai Indians started with a bang in the powerplay but crumbled in front of Ravindra Jadeja at the Wankhede Stadium.

Published: April 8, 2023 8:47 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Ravindra Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja catch, Ravindra Jadeja catch video, MI vs CSK, MI vs CSK News, MI vs CSK Live, MI vs CSK Live Score, MI vs CSK Live Updates, MI vs CSK Live News, MI vs CSK Latest Live Score, MI vs CSK Latest Live News, MI vs CSK Live Pics, MI vs CSK Score On Google news, MI vs CSK Latest News, MI vs CSK Latest Updates, MI vs CSK Dream11,
Ravindra Jadeja takes a catch off his own bowling against Mumbai Indians. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Ravindra Jadeja took a one-handed stunner to dismiss Cameron Green during the Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday in the ongoing IPL 2023.

Also Read:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 8, 2023 8:47 PM IST

More Stories