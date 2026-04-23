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MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma turn out in El Clasico tonight

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MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma turn out in ‘El Clasico’ tonight

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Match No. 33 Live Scores and Updates: Arch-rivals MI and CSK will face off once again in an electrifying clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya's MI will take on CSK in match no. 33 of IPL 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Cricket Match: Mumbai Indians will host arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the first ‘El Clasico’ of the IPL 2026 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Thursday. The two five-time IPL winners are currently near the bottom of the Points Table in 7th and 8th place currently and will be hoping to string together a few wins to keep in the hunt to reach the Playoffs.

The biggest question on every cricket fan’s mind is whether two of the biggest Indian cricketers – MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma – will be available to play in the match or not. Dhoni is yet to play a single match in the IPL 2026 season due to a calf strain while Rohit has been forced to miss the last couple of matches due to a hamstring injury.

Former CSK captain was seen undergoing wicketkeeping drills for a long time in the build-up to the IPL 2026 clash over the last couple of days at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. But some reports suggest that Dhoni might not be 100 per cent certain to play against MI and could make his return against Gujarat Titans at home in CSK’s next match.

Rohit, on the other hand, also had a long batting stint in the nets and the former MI captain’s availability will be decided just before the toss, according to team officials. CSK will also miss the services of pacer Mukesh Choudhary, who has been bereaved after the death of his mother.

Also Read | MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma IN, Will Jacks set to…

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 33 Predicted 12

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma/Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks/Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, AM Ghazanfar, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short/MS Dhoni, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary/Matt Henry/Akeal Hosein, Gurjapneet Singh

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Match No. 33 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

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