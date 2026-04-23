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MI vs CSK Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 33: When, Where, How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

MI vs CSK Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 33: When, Where, How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Match No 33: Fans will be hoping that star cricketers MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma will be available for first 'El Clasico' of the season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma at a training session at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

MI vs CSK IPL 2026: Two of the biggest names in Indian cricket – MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma – are supposed to face off in first ‘El Clasico’ of the season as record-breaking IPL champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings face off in IPL 2026 match no. 33 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Both MI and CSK are languishing near the bottom of the table in 7th and 8th position respectively with 4 points each.

Hardik Pandya’s MI finally broke a sequence of four successive losses with a brilliant 99-run win over Gujarat Titans in their last match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad earlier this week. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK, on the other hand, stumbled to a 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad after winning back-to-back matches this season.

For CSK, Anshul Kamboj has surprisingly emerged as the leader of the attack with 13 wickets in 6 matches after injuries to pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis. “The important thing is you don’t take away from what he’s done so successfully and make him do someone else. You must replace the role that Khaleel has done. He has been really good for us at the back end of the innings. He is and has been in some ways the leader of the attack. We believe strongly in a structure of the way guys play (and) we would hate to take away a strength to try and fill a gap somewhere else,” CSK bowling coach Eric Simons said in the pre-match press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Hosts MI hold the edge over CSK when it comes to head-to-head contests with 21 wins as compared to 18 losses. Even at home, Hardik Pandya’s side have won 8 matches and lost only 5 games so far to their biggest rivals.

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MI will be boosted by the return to form of Tilak Varma, who scored his maiden IPL century against Gujarat Titans off 45 balls in the last match. “I was talking especially with Rohit bhai. He told me to ‘play 15-20 balls’ and that ‘you know what you are capable of’. (Rohit said) ‘if you play 15 balls, everyone knows what you will do after that. Just do not look at the situation or anything else, play 15 balls and we will see whatever the result would be’,” Tilak Varma said in the pre-match press conference in Mumbai.

Here are all the details about Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 33…

When is Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 33 going to take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 33 will take place on Thursday, April 23.

Where is Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 33 going to take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 33 will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 33 start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 33 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 33 on TV in India?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 33 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 33 in India?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 33 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 33 Predicted 12

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma/Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks/Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, AM Ghazanfar, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short/MS Dhoni, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary/Matt Henry/Akeal Hosein, Gurjapneet Singh

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