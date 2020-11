11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips

MI vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Final: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 10 Tuesday:

While defending champions Mumbai Indians get ready for a second consecutive final, the Capitals will be playing their first. The two big Indian cities clash on Tuesday in Dubai in the final of the Indian Premier League. It is expected to be a high-octane match as both sides have in-form players. MI will start overwhelming favourites as they beat DC last week itself – that too in a comprehensive manner – to reach their sixth final. Also Read - IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Why Mumbai Indians Will Beat Delhi Capitals to Lift Record-Extending Fifth IPL Title in Dubai

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad for Final of IPL 2020 will take place at 7 PM (IST).

IPL Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

MI vs DC 11Wickets Team

Keeper – Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan

Batters – Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

All-Rounders – Marcus Stoinis, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah.

Likely 11

Delhi Capitals

Probable XI – A. Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishab Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar

Mumbai Indians

Probable XI – Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

SQUADS

MI vs DC Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Daniel Sams, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Tushar Deshpande, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile

