MI vs DC 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Qualifier 1 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: They stand on the opposite ends of IPL’s success spectrum but there is little to separate between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the tournament’s 13th edition as they head into a blockbuster first qualifier in Dubai on Thursday. The team to beat in the league stage, four-time winners Mumbai lost a bit of their momentum after a 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. Chasing their maiden title, Delhi Capitals roared back to form by thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to grab the second spot, after four successive losses. The biggest positive for Mumbai has been the return of skipper Rohit Sharma, who had missed four games to recover from a hamstring injury. The star opener, though, perished cheaply against DC and needs to come good on the big day. The defending champions boast an explosive batting line-up coupled with an equally lethal bowling attack, but the batters had an off day against DC. Their bowlers too were taken to the task — a wake-up call before the crucial game. Delhi’s middle-order has been sluggish and heavily dependent on one or two batters. Also Read - LIVE Women's T20 Challenge 2020 VEL vs TRA Today's Women's IPL Match 2 Live Cricket Score And Updates, Sharjah: Ecclestone's Four Wickets Bundles Velocity, Trailblazers Need 48 to Win

Mumbai top-order has been firing on all-cylinders and young Ishan Kishan (428 runs) has been a revelation. Quinton De Kock (443) would be keen to continue his sublime form while opening with Rohit. Known for their six-hitting prowess, Hardik Pandya (241), Kieron Pollard (259) and Krunal Pandya (95) have pummelled bowling attacks to submission. Pollard’s six-hitting ability was on display again when he plundered four maximums against DC. The three could prove to be the difference. Mumbai rested key bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah (23 wickets) and Trent Boult (20 wickets) — against DC. Both have been lethal at front and at the death. On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane (111 runs) is back among runs after scoring a match-winning 60 against RCB. Shikhar Dhawan (525) has been in blazing form, with two hundreds and three fifties, but will need support from others in a big game. A major cause of concern is the form of two youngsters — opener Prithvi Shaw (228) and Rishabh Pant (282) — who haven’t lived up to their true potential. Also Read - IPL 2020 Eliminator SRH vs RCB Preview: Momentum With Hyderabad, But Bangalore Has The Firepower

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals for Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 will take place at 7 PM (IST). Also Read - MI vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Tips For 1st Qualifier IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST November 5 Thursday

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav. Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC) and Ravi Ashwin.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Daniel Sams, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav.

