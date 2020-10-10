MI vs DC 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 IPL 2020

MI vs DC 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 27 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Riding high on confidence after back-to-back victories in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League, reigning champions Mumbai Indians will have their task cut out against Delhi Capitals as the two teams clash in a high-voltage T20 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on super Sunday. Be it a potent top-order, a strong middle-order or a lethal bowling attack, there is hardly anything that separates the two sides. If at all one team has a slight upper hand in any department, it’s the experience in Mumbai Indians’ pace bowling arsenal. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, with years of experience behind them, could be the difference in the most sought-after contest of this edition. It means that Shikhar Dhawan will have to strive harder to give the Capitals a solid start. The left-handed batsman has got starts in the last few games but needs a bigger innings under his belt and if it comes in a big contest, Capitals will have gained a lot. In a way, young Prithvi Shaw and the in-form Rishabh Pant will face their first stiff test when they face Bumrah and Boult, who can trouble any batsman with their pace and accuracy. Also Read - IPL 2020 CSK VS RCB: Anushka Sharma Smiles, Gives Flying Kisses To Virat Kohli as He Scores 90 Not Out, Hubby Responds With Love Gesture

The good news for Capitals is Shimron Hetmyer getting his touchback with the innings against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. He seemed to be the only weak link in Capitals’ ranks but his six-laden knock against Royals has removed that worry. Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer has been very impressive so far both as a batsman and as the leader of the pack. It will be interesting to see how he uses his resources against his in-form counterpart Rohit Sharma and his smashing middle-order due of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard.

They can change the complexion of the game within minutes and handling them will be the key.Iyer has the exciting South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortze to do the job in that department. The guile of Ravichandran Ashwin further adds sting to Capitals’ attack. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Score CSK vs RCB, Today's Match 25 Cricket Updates Dubai: Jagadeesan Runout, Dhoni Joins Rayudu

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals for match no. 27 of IPL 2020 will take place at 7 PM (IST). Also Read - Inside, The Pulse Was Racing: Sunil Narine on Bowling Final Over vs Kings XI Punjab

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MI vs DC My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

MI vs DC Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit (C), de Kock (WK), Suryakumar, Kishan, Hardik, Pollard, Krunal, Pattinson, Chahar, Boult, Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Shaw, Dhawan, Iyer (C), Pant (WK), Stoinis, Hetmyer, Ashwin, Axar, Harshal, Rabada, Nortje.

MI vs DC Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.

