Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 Final – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s MI vs DC at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: And then there were two. Folks, we have reached the grand finale of IPL 2020 now. Defending champions Mumbai Indians lived up to their billing and made a second straight final. And making their debut at the grandest stage will be Delhi Capitals who recovered after losing the first qualifier to Mumbai Indians and beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second attempt to make the final. While MI’s form makes them the favourite, DC will pose a big threat. Also Read - BSH vs CTL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya Cricket Club at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 7 PM IST November 9 Monday

MI have faced DC thrice before this season and on all three occasions they emerged victorious. So history and current form is with them. However, DC have been one of the top performers of the season and despite the late slump, they still have the firepower to beat any team on their day. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin are match-winners in themselves. MI will hope their stars including captain Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will continue with their forms and bring home a record-extending fifth IPL title. Also Read - MIN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 5 PM IST November 9 Monday

IPL 2020 Final Match Details

TOSS: The toss for the IPL 2020 final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM (IST) – November 10. Also Read - IPL 2020 Final Match Preview: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

MI vs DC My Dream11 Team

Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Trent Boult

MI vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

MI vs DC Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Daniel Sams, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Tushar Deshpande, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile

