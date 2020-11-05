MI vs DC Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's MI vs DC at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: There you are. After 56 matches we are finally into the qualifiers. Mumbai and Delhi have finished as the top-two teams and therefore earned the right to take the shortest route possible for the IPL final. MI will be eyeing a second straight final berth while DC hope for a maiden appearance. A defeat wouldn't close the doors for either. It simply will mean they get another shot and this time against the winner of the eliminator. Neither would want to go through that. DC lost both their matches to MI in the league stage. Will they break the rut? Or will MI recover from their defeat against SRH and return to dominant ways? Fasten your seat belts and get ready for what promises to be a thrilling ride.

MI vs DC Dream11 Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 toss between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM IST – November 5.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

MI vs DC Suggested Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada

MI vs DC Probable Playing XIs

MI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Daniel Sams, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

MI vs DC Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma

