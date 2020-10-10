Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s MI vs DC at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Many small battles are expected to unfold when the season’s two most consistent teams — Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals — cross swords in a clash of equals in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Be it a potent top-order, a strong middle-order or a lethal bowling attack, there is hardly anything that separates the two sides. If at all one team has a slight upper hand in any department, it’s the experience in Mumbai Indians’ pace bowling arsenal. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, with years of experience behind them, could be the difference in the most sought-after contest of this edition. Also Read - IPL 2020 CSK VS RCB: Anushka Sharma Smiles, Gives Flying Kisses To Virat Kohli as He Scores 90 Not Out, Hubby Responds With Love Gesture

It means that Shikhar Dhawan will have to strive harder to give the Capitals a solid start. The left-handed batsman has got starts in the last few games but needs bigger innings under his belt and if it comes in a big contest, the Capitals will have gained a lot. In a way, young Prithvi Shaw and the in-form Rishabh Pant will face their first stiff test when they face Bumrah and Boult, who can trouble any batsman with their pace and accuracy. Here is the IPL 2020 Dream11 Guru Tips and MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs DC Dream11 Guru Tips, MI vs DC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, MI vs DC Probable XIs Dream11 IPL. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Score CSK vs RCB, Today's Match 25 Cricket Updates Dubai: Jagadeesan Runout, Dhoni Joins Rayudu

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 11. Also Read - Inside, The Pulse Was Racing: Sunil Narine on Bowling Final Over vs Kings XI Punjab

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MI vs DC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin (VC)

MI vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin and Anrich Nortje.

MI vs DC SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.

