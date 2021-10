MI vs DC Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Sharjah: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's MI vs DC at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: In another blockbuster contest of VIVO IPL 2021 – two out of form teams Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will clash against each other to strengthen their position at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Saturday. The VIVO IPL MI vs DC match will start at 3:30 PM IST – October 2. Delhi resumed the IPL 2021 campaign on a high with some back to back wins in the tournament. Delhi Capitals have played dominant cricket in the tournament but the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders put a bit of pressure on Rishabh Pant and Co. On the other side, Mumbai Indians resumed their tournament on a dull note with a couple of defeats but the win over Punjab Kings have put their campaign back on track. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs DC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, MI vs DC Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL.

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 46 match toss between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take place at 3 PM (IST).

Time – 3:30 PM

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

MI vs DC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Saurabh Tiwary, Shreyas Iyer

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Anrich Nortje (VC)

MI vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs DC Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sam Billings, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Vishnu Vinod, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ripal Patel, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Praveen Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Shams Mulani, Aniruddha Joshi

