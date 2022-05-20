MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 68 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 21, Saturday

Delhi Capitals will have their fortune in their own hands as they aim to pull all stops against season’s favourite whipping boys Mumbai Indians in what will be a virtual IPL “quarter-final” clash for Rishabh Pant’s men. While DC have everything to play for, MI will like to cap off the season on a winning note although it would count for little for the five-time champions, who suffered due to poor auction strategy. Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Match 68: Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings By 5 Wickets

In case of Mumbai Indians, the only area of interest is whether legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun finally gets a game after having warmed the bench for 27 straight games across two seasons. Skipper Rohit Sharma has indicated that they would blood some new faces in the final game. So far 22 players have played in 13 games. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 Highlights RR vs CSK, Recent Match Report

The equation is as simple as it can get for the Capitals (+0.255) as they simply need to beat Mumbai Indians to pip Royal Challengers Bangalore (-0.253) on better net run-rate.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 68 toss between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede stadium

MI vs DC Possible Playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar , Mayank Markande.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

MI vs DC Dream XI Team

Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Tim David, Tilak Varma (C), Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Riley Meredith.

