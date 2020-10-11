Live Updates

  • 11:04 PM IST

    A lot of changes being made to the field as Stoinis gets hit for a boundary of the first ball. Not what the Capitals were looking for from Stoinis. Krunal is taking MI over the line. One more, they need two more. Pollard nearly runout. MI win by five wickets.

  • 10:59 PM IST

    Pollard is in the middle and he is taking MI home. Krunal is at the other end and all he needs to do is give the strike to the more experienced player at the other end. Is there another twist in the tale? Seven to get off six balls.

  • 10:47 PM IST

    Poolard has come in and he is taking his time bringing all his experience into play as Ishan Kishan keeps showing off his good form.

  • 10:31 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: Of the outside edge, Suryakumar gets a boundary of Rabada, MI are doing it in a hurry. The Mumbai side is not afraid of taking on Rabada here. This is positive as MI is cruising. Six from Suryakumar, he gets to a fifty of 32 balls. Surya departs looking to take on Rabada once too often. MI: 130/3 in 15 overs

  • 10:28 PM IST

  • 10:27 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: Mumbai are cruising at the moment, Iyer is running out of ideas. Stoinis into the attack. Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan are doing it a little too easily. The Capitals have to do something to pick a couple of wickets. Kishan goes downtown and smokes it for a six. MI: 112/2 in 14 overs

  • 10:24 PM IST

    Mumbai look to be on course to winning it tonight, but again one cannot predict after what turnarounds we have seen this season, but with the kind of players MI have in the dugout to come in next, they would fancy going over the line.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: Sensing an opportunity, the Capitals get Rabada in the attack against Ishan Kishan. Kishan will look to get his eye in before opening up. He should be giving much of the strike to set Suryakumar. MI: 81/2 in 11 overs

  • 10:09 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: The two batsmen are keeping up with the rate and that is a good sign in a chase. The two have consolidated well after the loss of their skipper. MI have a lot of power at the backend and that is the strength the defending champions will hold onto throughout the season. De Kock OUT. MI: 77/2 in 10 overs

  • 9:57 PM IST

    IPL LIVE Cricket Score, Mumbai vs Delhi, Match 27: Ashwin in the attack, he has got the better of De Kock twice and would know that. The South African has got his eye in already and will now look to carry on. Suryakumar picks the gap to perfection, he threads the needle like a surgeon. He is in good touch. MI: 60/1 in 8 overs

MI vs DC, Match 27, IPL 2020 Highlights

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 27 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.