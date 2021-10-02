MI vs DC Highlights and Match Updates, IPL 2021

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of VIVO IPL 2021, Match 46 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Sensational bowling performances by Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and a crucial stand between R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer guided Delhi Capitals to a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the match 46 of the IPL 2021, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday. Courtesy a top-notch performance by Avesh Khan (3/15) and Axar Patel (3/21), Delhi Capitals restricted Mumbai Indians to a paltry total of 129/8 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav with his 33 runs off 26 balls was the top-scorer as no other MI batsmen could cross the 20-run mark. In reply, an important 39-run stand between Shreyas Iyer (33) and Ravichandran Ashwin’s (20) helped Delhi chase down the target of 130 with five balls to spare.Also Read - IPL 2021 MI vs DC: Shreyas Iyer, Bowlers Shape Delhi Capitals' 4-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: Forget about single as Ravichandran Ashwin finishes it off in style with a maximum on Krunal Pandya’s first delivery. Outstanding partnership between Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer to secure two points for Delhi Capitals here. Mumbai India tried to give a tough fight but in the end, it was not enough. DC 132/6 in 19.1 overs

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: Seven runs came from the penultimate over from Trent Boult and Mumbai Indians need a Karthik Tyagi here to defend four runs in the final over. Krunal Pandya will bowl the final over. DC 126/6 in 19 overs

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: Jasprit Bumrah has not been up to the mark today as he once again gave eight runs from his over. 11 required from the last 12 balls and Shreyas Iyer is looking solid. DC 119/6 in 18 overs
    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: Six runs from the Nathan Coulter-Nile over as Delhi Capitals are marching towards the victory here with ease and Shreyas Iyer is the protagonist for them. DC 111/6 in 17 overs

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: Shreyas Iyer is displaying some maturity here and taking no risk here. He knows if he stays till the end then the result will be in Delhi’s favour. Delhi just need to rotate strike here. DC 105/6 in 16 overs

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: OUT! Jasprit Bumrah strikes and it’s another twist in the tale as Shimron Hetmyer departs for 15. A very soft dismissal as Hetmyer was nowhere in control while playing it and Rohit Sharma grabs it comfortably. DC 94/6 in 14 overs

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: Thirteen runs from the over as Shimron Hetmyer smashes a couple of boundaries to put Jayan Yadav under pressure. The equation is very simple for Delhi as they need 37 runs in 42 balls. DC 93/5 in 13 overs

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: OUT! Trent Boult strikes as Delhi Capitals are half down in the tricky chase. Axar Patel is walking back towards the pavilion after getting LBW out. Shimron Hetmyer is the new man in. DC 77/5 in 11.4 overs

    Live MI vs DC Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 46: Nine runs from the over as Axar Patel decided to charge down the ground to smash Kieron Pollard over his head for a boundary. The required run rate is very much manageable and Mumbai need to bowl out Delhi to win this match. DC 74/4 in 11 overs