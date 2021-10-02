MI vs DC Highlights and Match Updates, IPL 2021

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of VIVO IPL 2021, Match 46 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Sensational bowling performances by Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and a crucial stand between R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer guided Delhi Capitals to a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the match 46 of the IPL 2021, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday. Courtesy a top-notch performance by Avesh Khan (3/15) and Axar Patel (3/21), Delhi Capitals restricted Mumbai Indians to a paltry total of 129/8 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav with his 33 runs off 26 balls was the top-scorer as no other MI batsmen could cross the 20-run mark. In reply, an important 39-run stand between Shreyas Iyer (33) and Ravichandran Ashwin’s (20) helped Delhi chase down the target of 130 with five balls to spare.Also Read - IPL 2021 MI vs DC: Shreyas Iyer, Bowlers Shape Delhi Capitals' 4-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians

You Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.