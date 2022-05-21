Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, TATA IPL 2022: The match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals (DC) played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai is a must-win match for Delhi, failing which they will be knocked out of the tournament and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will make it to the playoffs of IPL 2022. As things stand, it is raining at the Wankhede and that means there is a chance of a wash-out.Also Read - IPL 2022, MI vs DC LIVE Cricket Score, Match 69: Brevis Departs; David-Tilak Key in Run-Chase For Mumbai Indians

There are no reserve days and therefore it will effectively mean that both teams will share a point each. While a wash-out won't matter for Mumbai but for Delhi, it is a matter of concern. In simple words, a wash-out would mean Delhi Capitals would be knocked out of the tournament and RCB will go through to the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals are now in the fifth spot of the points table with 14 points, just below RCB who are in the fourth spot currently with 16 points. But a wash-out would mean that DC can only reach up to 15 points, a clear one-point deficit from RCB. A win, however, for Delhi would ensure that they qualify for the playoffs because of a better net run-rate.

Good news from Wankhede 👍 👍 The rain has stopped & the play will start 🔛 Time – at 7.30 PM IST. 👏 👏 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/sN8zo9zzGW#TATAIPL | #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/vOlt65ULEU — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2022

Delhi’s current net run-rate is +0.255 while RCB are at -0.253. The Faf du Plessis-led side have only themselves to blame for the situation they find themselves in because of the way they had lost their previous matches. Delhi’s fate is, however, in their own hands and a win is all they need. But for that to happen, the rain needs to stop and let’s hope that we get a good game of cricket.