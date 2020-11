MI vs DC My11Circle Tips And Prediction IPL Final

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals My11Circle Team Prediction IPL 2020 Final – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, My11Circle Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s MI vs DC at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: In the final match of the Indian Premier League, four-time winners Mumbai Indians will take the field against Delhi Capitals who have made this far for the first time in their history. These teams have met four times before this season and on all occasions, it was MI who triumphed. Also Read - T Natarajan: All You Need to Know About The SRH Pacer Who Replaced Injured Varun Chakravarthy in India Squad For Australia

IPL 2020 My11Circle Final Match Details

TOSS: The toss for the IPL 2020 final will take place at 7 PM (IST). Also Read - IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Rohit Sharma to Kagiso Rabada, Players to Watch Out For in Summit Clash in Dubai

Match Start Time: 7.30 PM IST

Match Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

MI vs DC My11Circle Team

Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Trent Boult

MI vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

MI vs DC Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Tushar Deshpande, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Daniel Sams, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians: Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

