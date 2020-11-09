MyTeam11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

MI vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Final: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals T20 Final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST:

Despite the poor record they have against defending champions Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals would be a charged unit under the sound leadership of Shreyas Iyer when they take the field one last time in IPL and a first final for them on Tuesday in Dubai. They have played good cricket throughout the season and would look to upstage the defending champs. While the Capitals look to end the title drought, the Mumbai side will eye a record-extending fifth IPL title. Also Read - IPL 2020 MI vs DC Final: Mumbai Indians Roads To Final Here's How MI Made It

MI vs DC MyTeam11 Match Details

IPL MATCH TOSS TIMING: The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

IPL Match Start Time: 7.30 PM IST

IPL Match Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

MI vs DC Suggested MyTeam11

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar

MI vs DC Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma (captain), Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh

Delhi Capitals: Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Check MyTeam11 Prediction/ MI MyTeam11 Team/ DC MyTeam11 Team/ Mumbai Indians MyTeam11 Prediction/ Delhi Capitals MyTeam11 Prediction/ MyTeam11 Guru Tips IPL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.