Montreal Impact vs DC United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match MI vs DCU at Saputo Stadium – Montreal: In another interesting battle of Major League Soccer 2020 competition, Montreal Impact will be up against D.C. United in the forthcoming fixture which will be played at the Saputo Stadium – Montreal Impact, Olympic Stadium on late Tuesday night (July 22 morning in India). D.C. United are coming into this contest on the back of consecutive draws lately. Their first game was a 2-2 draw to Toronto FC, which displayed their resilience courtesy and 84th minute goal by Federico Higuain followed by an injury-time equalizer by Frederic Brillant. D.C United followed it up with a 1-1 draw to New England.

Meanwhile, the hosts Montreal Impact had to face a 0-1 defeat to New England and were later beaten in an exciting game against Toronto FC by a 4-3 scoreline.

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between Montreal Impact and DC United will start at 8 AM IST.

Venue: Saputo Stadium – Montreal Impact.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- C Diop

Defenders- S Birnbaum, F Brillant, J Mora

Midfielders- F Martins, J Gresseel, F Higuain (VC)

Forwards- O Kamara, B Krkic, M Urruti (C)

MI vs DCU Predicted Playing XIs

Montreal Impact: Clement Diop (GK), Evan Bush, Jonathan Sirois, Joel Waterman, Jorge Corrales, Jukka Raitala, Karifa Yao, Keesean Ferdinand, Luis Binks, Rod Fanni, Rudy Camacho.

DC United: Bill Hamid (GK), Chris Seitz, Earl Edwards, Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Donovan Pines, Joseph Mora, Oniel Fisher, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Junior Moreno, Mohammed Abu.

MI vs DCU SQUADS

Montreal Impact (MI): Clement Diop, Evan Bush, Jonathan Sirois, Joel Waterman, Jorge Corrales, Jukka Raitala, Karifa Yao, Keesean Ferdinand, Luis Binks, Rod Fanni, Rudy Camacho, Zachary Brault-Guillard, Amar Sejdic, Ballou Tabla, Clement Bayiha, Emanuel Maciel, Lassi Lappalainen, Mathieu Choiniere, Orji Okwonkwo, Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider, Shamit Shome, Steeven Saba, Tomas Giraldo, Victor Wanyama, Anthony Jackson-Hamel, Bojan Krkic, Maximiliano Urruti, Romell Quioto.

DC United (DCU): Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz, Earl Edwards, Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Donovan Pines, Joseph Mora, Oniel Fisher, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Junior Moreno, Mohammed Abu, Moses Nyeman, Russell Canouse, Felipe Martins, Julian Gressel, Paul Arriola, Kevin Paredes, Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng, Ulises Segura, Federico Higuain, Edison Flores, Griffin Yow, Yamil Asad, Ola Kamara, Erik Sorga.

