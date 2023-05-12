Home

Sports

Mumbai vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 57: MI vs GT Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today's Match, Wankhede 7:30 PM IST May 12, Friday

Mumbai vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 57: MI vs GT Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Wankhede 7:30 PM IST May 12, Friday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs GT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MI vs GT Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Mumbai vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: All You Need To Know. (Pic: BCCI)

Mumbai vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 57: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs GT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MI vs GT Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Fantasy Playing Tips. Mumbai vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 57: MI vs GT Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today's Match, Wankhede stadium 7.30 PM IST May 12, Friday.

Match Details

Match: MI vs GT, Match 57, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 11, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede stadium, Mumbai.

MI vs GT Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (vc), Cam Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Mohammed Shami, Jason Behrendorff, Rashid Khan

MI vs GT Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal and Chris Jordan.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammed Shami.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis

