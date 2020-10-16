MI vs KKR 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 IPL 2020

MI vs KKR 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 32 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Reigning champions Mumbai Indians are in red hot form and the Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to consolidate their position on the Indian Premier League points table when they clash with an inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders in their return fixture on Friday. The last time the two sides met in the current season, MI had thrashed KKR by 49 runs at the same venue, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

With their consistent performances, MI have emerged as one of the favorites of this year's title. The entire team has clicked as a unit, with both the bowlers and batsmen stepping up whenever the situation demanded. While they have in-form top-order comprising skipper Rohit and opener Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have provided stability to their side in the middle-order. The MI batters are at their peak and can rip apart the best of bowling attacks. With the likes of Krunal Pandya, Keiron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, MI have some of the most destructive guns in their lower middle-order. Meanwhile, MI bowling department, too, looks quite settled, with lethal pacers like Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and James Pattinson being part of their arsenal. The trio has come with breakthroughs at crucial points and would look to continue with it.

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders for match no. 32 of IPL 2020 will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MI vs KKR Fantasy Team

Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy.

MI vs KKR Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C/wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravorthy, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna/Kuldeep Yadav.

MI vs KKR SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C/wk), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi.

