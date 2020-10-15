11Wickets Team Predictions And Tips

MI vs KKR IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Friday, October 16: Also Read - LIVE Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Match 31 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Kohli-led Bangalore Look to Continue Winning Momentum in Sharjah

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians who have dominated thus far will take on Kolkata Knight Riders – a team that has won matches from the jaws of defeat on Friday at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It promises to be a cracker as both sides are packed with match-winners and stars. While KKR look to get back to winning ways, MI would look to continue their winning momentum into the second half of the group stage. Also Read - IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Responds to Kareena Kapoor Khan's ' Any Place For Taimur?' Query

From a KKR perspective, it would be interesting to see if Tom Banton – who looked clueless in his KKR debut will be persisted with – or Sunil Narine – who has been reported with a suspect action – makes a comeback. Also Read - RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Match 31 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Thursday October 15

MI vs KKR Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 16.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

MI vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Dinesh Karthik (KKR), Quinton de Kock (MI), Dinesh Karthik (KKR), Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Kieron Pollard (MI), Hardik Pandya (KKR), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI) and Varun Chakravarthy (KKR).

Rohit Sharma (MI) must be your captain for this game while Suryakumar Yadav (KKR) can be picked as your vice-captain.

SQUADS

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McCleneghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Digvijay Deshmukh, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy

