Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Kieron Pollard has finally accepted the 'Break The Beard' challenge and shaved some part of his beard after getting inspired by his teammate and brother Hardik Pandya. Pollard and Pandya share a great on and off-field camaraderie and have played several match-winning knocks for four-time champions Mumbai in the Indian Premier League history.

Taking a cue from Hardik's book, the 33-year-old Pollard decided to take the break the beard challenge, trimming his fully-grown stubble into a French beard. The Trinidadian also posted the video online on his official Instagram handle and tagged Hardik in his post. Pollard also nominated Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik to take the challenge before Mumbai Indians clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on October 16.

WATCH VIDEO

Several international cricketers in the past have taken the ‘Break the Beard’ challenge, especially during the IPL season.

MI captain Rohit Sharma, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan are some of the known names who have been taking this challenge ever since it first came to light on social media.

Both Pollard and Hardik have set the stage on fire in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Courtesy their impressive performances, defending champions Mumbai occupy the second position in the points table.

“We know the sky is the limit in the last four overs,” said Pollard after adding 67 runs in 23 balls with his big-hitting comrade, Hardik Pandya, in the IPL match no. 13 last Thursday. After skipper Rohit Sharma laid the foundation with a 45-ball 70, the duo of Pollard and Pandya smashed fours and sixes at will, lifting MI to 191/4 from 83/3 in the 14th over.

In reply, Kings XI Punjab were stopped at 143 for eight. Pollard, who was adjudged the Man of the Match, said: “It’s about what’s there in front of you. Look at the bowlers and see how many you want to get, 15 off the over and then you try to go hard.

“Today Hardik had to come and swing and he showed his prowess. We know sky is the limit in the last four overs,” Pollard said.