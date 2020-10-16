Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will look to continue their purple patch when they face Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi on Friday. The Rohit Sharma-led side – who lost their opening encounter against Chennai Super Kings have bounced back showing that they are right up there in the race to successfully defend their title. Also Read - IPL 2020, RR vs RCB in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 33

Kolkata on the other hand has won a couple of close matches where they seemed completely out of it. This is a KKR side that knows how to handle pressure and that experience could come in handy against a team that has been the team to beat at the midway point of the season. Also Read - RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 33 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST Saturday, October 17

MI vs KKR Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 16.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

MI vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Ishan Kishan (MI), Quinton de Kock (MI), Dinesh Karthik (KKR), Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Kieron Pollard (MI), Andre Russell (KKR), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI) and Varun Chakravarthy (KKR).

Quinton De Kock (MI) must be your captain for this game while Eoin Morgan (KKR) can be picked as your vice-captain.

SQUADS

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McCleneghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Digvijay Deshmukh, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy

