Mumbai vs Kolkata Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 22: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Wankhede Stadium, 3.30 PM IST April 16, Sunday

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 22 @mipaltanTwitter

Mumbai vs Kolkata, IPL 2023, Match 22: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Wankhede Stadium, 3.30 PM IST April 16, Sunday:

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 22: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MI vs KKR Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips. Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 22: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Wankhede Stadium, 3.30 PM IST April 16, Sunday.

Match Details

Match: MI vs KKR, match 22, IPL

Date & Time: April 16, 3:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

Mumbai vs Kolkata Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan (c)

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana (vc), Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, Varun Chakravarthy

MI vs KKR Playing XIs

MI Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani/Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan and Jofra Archer/Jason Behrendorff.

KKR Predicted XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana, Venky Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Lockie Ferguson.

MI vs KKR Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

