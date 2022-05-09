MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 56 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 9 Monday

Navi Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders resembled a sinking ship ahead of a rather inconsequential IPL-15 match against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians who, even if already out of reckoning, will have their tails up here on Monday. Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Trolls Dwayne Bravo Hilariously For His Fielding Effort During CSK vs DC; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Panned for trying out too many combinations at the top, a part of their constant chopping and changing strategy this season which backfired on them pretty badly, KKR are coming off a 75-run drubbing at the hands of table toppers Lucknow Super Giants. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri Slams KKR For Over-Reliance on Andre Russell

While MI will enter the upcoming game on the back of a five-run win over second-placed Gujarat Titans.

MI under Rohit Sharma have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs as they have just four points from 10 matches and even if they win all their remaining games, the five-time champions can reach only 12 points, far from what is needed to advance to the next stage.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have 12 points already and three other teams have 16 and 14 points.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 56 toss between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai



MI vs KKR Possible Playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(wk), Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Tim David (vc), Tilak Varma, Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, Tim Southee, Murugan Ashwin, Shivam Mavi, Riley Meredith

Captain: Rohit Sharma Vice Captain: Tim David