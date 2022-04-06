Mumbai: Rohit Sharma has not been at his fluent best in the ongoing IPL registering scores of 41 and 10. But when Mumbai take on Kolkata on Wednesday, the Mumbai Indians skipper would have his eyes on a massive T20 feat. With 54 more runs, Rohit would breach the 10,000-run mark in T20s. Ex-India skipper Virat Kohli is the only Indian batter to have achieved it. Kohli has notched up 10,331 runs in the shortest format of the game in all the competitions combined.Also Read - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians April 6, Predicted Playing XI, Weather May Turn the Game

Not just that, Rohit would be in line for two more milestones. He is five boundaries away from hitting 500 fours in the IPL and one boundary away from hitting 400 – just for Mumbai in the IPL. Remember, he was playing for Deccan Chargers for three years before he joined Mumbai.