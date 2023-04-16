Home

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma In Touching Distance Of Joining Virat Kohli In Elite League

Rohit Sharma just need 44 runs to join Virat Kohli in completing 6000 IPL runs. The Mumbai Indians skipper has amassed 5,966 runs in 230 matches currently.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma just need 44 runs to join Virat Kohli in completing 6000 runs in Indian Premier League when Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2023. The Mumbai Indians skipper has amassed 5,966 runs in 230 matches.

Rohit is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in the IPL history. Kohli (6838), Shikhar Dhawan (6477) and David Warner (6109) are the only three batters to have breached the 6000 run-mark in Indian Premier League.

Rohit, who struck a fifty in the last match against Delhi Capitals, needs to five more sixes to become the first Indian batter to hit 250 sixes in IPL. Former West Indian batter Chris Gayle (357) leads the charts. AB de Villiers (251) is second in the list.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will face an uphill task against KKR with both former champions looking to put their campaigns back on track. While Mumbai Indians were able to break their winless streak in their last game against Delhi Capitals, KKR went down fighting on Friday night against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring contest at the Eden Gardens.

With two wins and as many defeats, KKR have had their share of highs and lows and are placed fourth on the points table with a good net run rate (0.711) as compared to Mumbai Indians who are ninth with two points and an NRR of -0.879.

Mumbai Indians are likely to be without their ace pacer Jofra Archer, who has been sidelined by fresh elbow trouble post his appearance in the first match of the season.

MI will bank on their young guns Tim David, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan to fire, given that KKR have shown incredible fight right till the end to pull off a stunning win against Gujarat Titans, and fight till the last ball against SRH.

Rinku Singh will be the biggest threat with the bat for MI since the left-hander has smacked an unbeaten 48 and 58 in his last two outings batting at No 7.

Rinku Singh will be the biggest threat with the bat for MI since the left-hander has smacked an unbeaten 48 and 58 in his last two outings batting at No 7.