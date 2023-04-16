Home

MI Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Arjun Tendulkar Makes Mumbai Indians Debut

The MI playing XI will be witnessing another major change as Arjun Tendulkar will finally be making his IPL debut.

Arjun Tendulkar (credit: Twitter)

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav-led Mumbai Indians is hosting Nitish Rana’s K0lkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in an attempt to record their second win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Surya will be leading MI in place of Rohit Sharma as he is missing out. The MI playing XI will be witnessing another major change as Arjun Tendulkar will finally be making his IPL debut.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and invite Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first. “Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes on to the bat nicely later. Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show. We are going with one change, Duan Jansen comes in, rest all is same,” said Suryakumar Yadav after the toss.

Fans are extremely thrilled with the news of Arjun Tendulkar making his debut for Mumbai Indians and have stormed social media. Arjun Tendulkar started trending on Twitter in a matter of minutes. He has been a part of the MI squad for the past couple of years and has finally got his chance to showcase his talent in the cash-rich league

With this, the God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar have now become the first father and son duo to play in Indian Premier League.

Scenes from the stands when Arjun Tendulkar plays today: pic.twitter.com/4ssBQrk6CB — Arvind (@airwind_ac) April 16, 2023

Glad to see Arjun Tendulkar making it to the @mipaltan playing XI vs KKR. A proud moment for @sachin_rt paji and family . #IPL2023 #MIvKKR — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 16, 2023

Captain Rohit Sharma gave Arjun Tendulkar Mumbai Indians debut Cap .@ImRo45 gave Sachin Tendulkar the dream gift ! pic.twitter.com/3bkgFPpeJh — (@Hydrogen_45) April 16, 2023

Finally the day has come – Arjun Tendulkar making his debut for Mumbai Indians Go well Arjun pic.twitter.com/Hii0kA9ik8 — Utsav (@utsav045) April 16, 2023

MI vs KKR Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

MI Subs: Rohit Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Subs: Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Mandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

