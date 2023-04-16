Top Recommended Stories

MI Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Arjun Tendulkar Makes Mumbai Indians Debut

The MI playing XI will be witnessing another major change as Arjun Tendulkar will finally be making his IPL debut.

Updated: April 16, 2023 3:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Arjun Tendulkar (credit: Twitter)

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav-led Mumbai Indians is hosting Nitish Rana’s K0lkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in an attempt to record their second win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Surya will be leading MI in place of Rohit Sharma as he is missing out. The MI playing XI will be witnessing another major change as Arjun Tendulkar will finally be making his IPL debut.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and invite Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first. “Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes on to the bat nicely later. Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show. We are going with one change, Duan Jansen comes in, rest all is same,” said Suryakumar Yadav after the toss.

Fans are extremely thrilled with the news of Arjun Tendulkar making his debut for Mumbai Indians and have stormed social media. Arjun Tendulkar started trending on Twitter in a matter of minutes. He has been a part of the MI squad for the past couple of years and has finally got his chance to showcase his talent in the cash-rich league

With this, the God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar have now become the first father and son duo to play in Indian Premier League.

MI vs KKR Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

MI Subs: Rohit Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Subs: Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Mandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Published Date: April 16, 2023 3:31 PM IST

Updated Date: April 16, 2023 3:42 PM IST

