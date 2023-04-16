Home

MI Vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer Becomes 2nd Kolkata Knight Riders Batter To Score IPL Hundred

Venkatesh Iyer became only the second KKR batter after Brendon McCullum to score a hundred in Indian Premier League.

Venkatesh Iyer celebrates after scoring his maiden IPL ton. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Venkatesh Iyer created history in the match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium as he became the second batter ever to smash a century for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Brendon McCullum was the first batter as he smashed an unbeaten 158 in the inaugural match of the inaugural season.

The southpaw batter ended the century drought for Kolkata Knight Riders after 16 years. This was also the second century of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The first one was smashed by Harry Brook against Punjab Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders were invited to bat first by Mumbai Indians’ stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav. KKR didn’t get off to a good start as its openers failed to perform. Venkatesh Iyer single-handedly took charge of the attack and smashed MI bowler all over the park. He didn’t get much support from the other end but that didn’t stop him.

He smashed his half-century in just 23 balls and completed it into a ton in 49 balls. However, his astonishing knock came to an end just two balls later. He got out after scoring 104 runs off just 51 balls. Riley Meredith provided his team with this crucial breakthrough.

MI vs KKR Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

MI Subs: Rohit Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Subs: Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Mandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

