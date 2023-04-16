Home

MI Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Why Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Is Not Playing? Suryakumar Yadav Reveals

Suryakumar Yadav is leading Mumbai Indians in the absence of Rohit Sharma against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma is suffering from a stomach bug. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Shama missed their crucial encounter against kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday due to a stomach bug.

Suryakumar Yadav is leading Mumbai Indians in Rohit’s absence. “Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show. Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes on to the bat nicely later,” Suryakumar said during the coin toss.

However, Rohit has been included in the impact player list for Mumbai Indians against KKR. Meanwhile, Suryakumar won the toss and decided to field first. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun also makes his Mumbai Indians and IPL debut on the day. Such a proud moment for father Sachin!

MI vs KKR Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

