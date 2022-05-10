Mumbai: After a cold show throughout the IPL 2022 season, Jasprit Bumrah came up with his best against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday at the DY Patil stadium. Bumrah ended with a career-best five for 10 runs in his four overs to restrict KKR to 165 for nine. Bumrah’s spell also includes a maiden. Despite the 52-run loss against KKR, Bumrah impressed one and all present at the venue with a fast-bowling masterclass.Also Read - IPL 2022: Twitterverse Reacts After Kieron Pollard Accidently Hits Umpire During MI vs KKR; Watch Viral Video

In the 15th over, Bumrah removed Russell (9) and Rana and then clinched three wickets — Sheldon Jackson (5), Cummins (0) and Sunil Narine (0), in the 18th over, a maiden, to bring MI back into the game.

Despite the loss, Bumrah was awarded the man of the match.

“Always a good feeling to contribute but the important thing is for the team to win. We had our chance to do that but couldn’t get it done. That’s the way it is. I don’t keep track of figures or goals, my aim is to stick to the process. Sometimes you bowl well but don’t get wickets. Can’t get desperate. Just want to contribute in whatever way I can. Well, it’s about rectifying our mistakes and doing better next season,” Bumrah said at the post-match presentation.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/9 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 43, Nitish Rana 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/10). Mumbai Indians: 113 all out in 17.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 51; Pat Cummins 3/22).

While MI were already out of the play-off race, KKR, who have five wins from 12 games, can still sneak into the top four with two games remaining.