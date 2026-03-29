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MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians take on injury-hit Kolkata Knight Riders

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MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians take on injury-hit Kolkata Knight Riders

MI Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians are all set to kick off their IPL 2026 camapign with a hight-voltage clash against Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

MI vs KKR Live score, IPL 2026 match.no 2 (Source:X)

IPL 2026: MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026 Match no.2: The second match of the Indian Premier League 2026 will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 29. Hardik Pandy-led Mumbai Indians, come into the clash as one of the tournament favourites, boasting a strong lineup in both batting and bowling.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders, will enter into the clash with a revamped squad, but they face a tough challenge due to multiple injuries. Key pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep has been ruled out for the season, while Matheesha Pathirana will miss the early matches. With a weakened pace attack, KKR will need to find ways to contain MI’s formidable batting unit.

Talking about the head-to-head, MI have a big advantage over KKR. The MI franchise has a 24-11 lead. Apart from the history, what also goes in favour of the Hardik Pandya-led side is their stability and star power.

Apart from Pandya, MI have Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah as their star players who all were part of the 2026 T20 World Cup winning team. Meanwhile, Allah Ghazanfar is likely to make his IPL debut in the bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and also boasting of Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar.

KKR will have to find ways to fit in some big overseas names. The Kiwi opening duo of Finn Allen and Tim Siefert will both by vying for a spot while Cameron Green and Rovman Powell too are good enough to start. They have a big weakness in their pace attack but their spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine is among the most dangerous in the league.

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock(wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Hardik Pandya(C), Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch

Impact Player: Shardul Thakur

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI:

Ajinkya Rahane(C), Finn Allen/Tim Seifert, Angkrish Raghuvanhshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Blessing Muzarabani, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Umran Malik

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