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Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Match NO 2 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch MI vs KKR in India online and on TV

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Match NO 2 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch MI vs KKR in India online and on TV

MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No 1 LIVE: Five time IPL champion Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign in the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League with a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Match NO 2 LIVE Streaming Details (Source: X, Instagram-kkriders)

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders head into the 19th season of IPL carrying the weight of past disappointments. Though they were defending champions in 2025, the team struggled to replicate the success they achieved in 2024. The controversial departure of Shreyas Iyer, who went on to shine as Punjab Kings captain, and the retirement of Andre Russell have left KKR relying heavily on finishers like Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh to deliver in the crunch moments.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, will be keen to make a solid comeback after a disappointing 2024, where their campaign ended in Qualifier 2. Under Hardik Pandya’s leadership, the franchise has regained fan confidence and now boasts an unprecedented duo of T20 World Cup-winning India captains in Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. The addition of Jasprit Bumrah for the opening match strengthens an already balanced squad.

Who will benefit from the Wankhede Stadium pitch?

Talking about the Wankhede Stadium pitch, it proved favorable last season with just two losses in the league stage. While it generally supports batting, pacers can still make an impact early on. KKR, on the other hand, will focus on maximizing their powerplay despite facing the formidable opening spells of Bumrah and Trent Boult. Both teams will be keen to make an early statement in what promises to be an exciting season opener.

Here are all the details about Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 2…

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When is Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 2 going to take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 2 will take place on Saturday, March 28.

Where is Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 2 going to take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 2 will be held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 2 start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 2 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 2 on TV in India?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 2 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 1 in India?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 2 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 2 Predicted 11

MI’s predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock(wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Hardik Pandya(C), Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch

Impact Player: Shardul Thakur

KKR predicted playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane(C), Finn Allen/Tim Seifert, Angkrish Raghuvanhshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Blessing Muzarabani, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact player: Umran Malik

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