MyTeam11 Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 32 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's MI vs KKR at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: The Mumbai will take the field with the aim of completing a double when they face Kolkata on Friday in Abu Dhabi. Both the teams are currently in the top-4 of the Indian T20 League standings.

While, Mumbai have won five out of its seven matches, Kolkata have lost 3 out of their seven games. The Dinesh Karthik-led side lost its previous match to Bangalore by a big margin and they have a few holes to cover in their batting line-up, which let them down in the last game. Mumbai seem to have checked all the boxes – from the batting, to bowling and Kolkata will have to play out of their skin to stop the reigning champions.

Weather Report

Temp : 33 degrees Celsius

Rain probability: 0%

Humidity: 43%

Pitch report

Batting pitch: 55%

Bowling pitch: 45%

Pace bowling: 40%

Spin bowling: 60%

Team News

Mumbai: The side has not reported any injury and are likely to play with same Playing XI. Mumbai have been the best side in the tournament so far. After initial hiccups, the Rohit Sharma-led side showed their dominance with bat and ball and even with the fielding. The key reason behind Mumbai’s success is that the team is not dependent on one or two players. Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, have all contributed with the bat.

The same can be said about their bowling line-up. Pace trio- Bumrah, Boult and Pattinson have been lethal so far and have been well supported by spin duo, Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya.

Kolkata: Kolkata included Tom Banton in place of Sunil Narine following the illegal bowling action warning after their match against Punjab. Kolkata might want to give Narine few more days to tweak his bowling action and give Tom Banton another go.

Kolkata’s batting has been inconsistent so far. Constant shuffling with the batting order has not worked in their favour. Shubman Gill has scored runs but has failed to produce a big innings so far. His strike-rate also has been on the lower side and as a result Kolkata have not been able to make the most in the powerplay.

Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan are struggling for runs even though they seemed to be in great touch at the start of Indian T20 League. Their star player Andre Russell has yet to make an impact with the bat in the league.

Kolkata will have to bring their A game if they want to avoid a double against the Reigning champions and for that to happen, they need their senior players to step up.

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Sheikh Zayad Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Probable Playing XI

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (c and wk), Tom Banton, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

MyTeam11 Best 14

Team 1 Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Team 1 Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Team 2 Captain: Rohit Sharma

Team 2 Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard

Best 14

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

