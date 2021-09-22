MI vs KKR Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s MI vs KKR at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In blockbuster Match 34 of VIVO IPL 2021 on Thursday evening – Mumbai Indians will turn up against Kolkata Knight Ridersin at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The VIVO IPL MI vs KKR match will start at 7:30 PM IST – September 23. Defending champions Mumbai Indians would look for inspiration from skipper Rohit Sharma, who is set to return to action, when they take on a rejuvenated Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match on Thursday. Mumbai were without the services of Rohit and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya in their 20-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday as both were rested as a precautionary measure due to having niggles. However, head coach Mahela Jayawardene has said Rohit should be fit and available for selection for the match against KKR. KKR, on the other hand, have registered a dominating nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening game of the second leg of the league. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, MI vs KKR Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL.Also Read - LIVE DC vs SRH Live Score IPL 2021 Match Latest Updates: Clinical Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 Wickets to go Top of Table

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 34 match toss between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MI vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (VC), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill

All-rounders – Andre Russell (C), Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Lockie Ferguson

MI vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

MI vs KKR Squads

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya, Anmolpreet Singh, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Roosh Kalaria, James Neesham, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora.

