MI vs KXIP IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Match 36 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sunday, October 18:

Defending champions Mumbai Indians would look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Kings XI Punjab – who have thus far have had a tournament to forget. Punjab would like to get their campaign back on track with a big win over Mumbai. The win will also give them confidence going ahead in the tournament. For them, it is now or never.

Chris Gayle scored a fifty in the last game and they would hope he fires again. Quinton De Kock – who has been in ominous form – will again hold the key for the franchise.

MI vs KXIP Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 18.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

MI vs KXIP My Dream11 Team

Keeper – KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock

Batters – Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

All-Rounders – Kieron Pollard,

Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Likely 11

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin/Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (C), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Mumbai Indians (MI): Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

