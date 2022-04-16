MI vs LSG & DC vs RCB Live Streaming IPL 2022

Their winning streak halted by the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope Harshal Patel returns to the playing XI and contribute in bringing their campaign back on track when they face Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Saturday. RCB were flying high with three successive wins before Chennai Super Kings outwitted them by 23 runs in their last outing.Also Read - Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan to Open; Suryakumar Yadav at No 5 - Brad Hogg Suggests Mumbai Indians Batting Order For LSG Clash

It was absence of Harshal which hurt the team as skipper Faf du Plessis looked out of options to control the rampaging duo of Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa, who took the bowlers to the cleaners as CSK posted a huge total on board. Also Read - Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing 11 vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Arjun Tendulkar's IPL Debut Likely

Known for his variations and death bowling skills, Harshal is a vital cog in RCB’s wheels and Du Plessis had admitted that the team missed his services after he left the bio-bubble on Sunday following the death of his cousin. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sara Tendulkar Comments on Mumbai Indians Post Hinting Brother Arjun's Debut vs Lucknow Super Giants

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of MI vs LSG & DC vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The MI vs LSG & DC vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 3:30 and 7:30 PM IST respectively.

Where is the MI vs LSG & DC vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The MI vs LSG & DC vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Brabourne Stadium and Wankhede Stadium respectively.