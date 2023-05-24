By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
MI vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Chepauk, 7:30 PM IST May 24, Wednesday
Dream11 Team Prediction
Match Details
Match: MI vs LSG, Eliminator, IPL 2023
Date & Time: May 24, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium.
MI vs LSG Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David
All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (vc), Krunal Pandya, Cameron Green
Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Madhwal
MI vs LSG Probable Playing XIs
LSG Probable XII: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (WK), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur
MI Probable XII: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Hrithik Shokeen
SQUADS
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
