MI vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction

An auction botched up by poor planning, Mumbai Indians will continue to grope in the dark in search of an ideal playing eleven with an aim to end their five-match losing streak against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match on Saturday. Also Read - YouTube Shorts Allows Creators To Use Clips From YouTube Videos

This is not the first time that MI have had a losing streak of five matches but this is probably the first time that it seems that the team’s think-tank do not have an idea of how to stem the rot that has set in. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Raise A Toast To Their New Beginnings Just Like Neetu Kapoor And Rishi Kapoor Did, Pics Go Viral

It is certainly not skipper Rohit Sharma’s fault that the five-time champions had bungled big time at the auction table with below-par domestic signings save NT Tilak Varma, which is coming to bite them.

Against Lucknow in the afternoon Mumbai heat, Rohit and his chosen ten would have to put their best foot forward in order to tame the likes of Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni to name a few.

Krunal and De Kock, in particular, would like to pose some serious challenges for the MI brigade and may be compel them to think whether not putting enough efforts to get them back in their roster was a prudent enough thing to do.

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI VS LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, MI vs LSG Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs LSG Possible Playing 11:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

MI vs LSG My Dream XI Team

Rohit Sharma , Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock , Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, rishnappa Gowtham

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav Vice Captain: Avesh Khan