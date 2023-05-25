Home

Akash Madhwal Doesn’t Want To Be Jasprit Bumrah’s Replacement At Mumbai Indians

Akash Madhwal equalled legendary Anil Kumble's figures for the most economical spell in the history of Indian Premier League.

Akash Madhwal and Rohit Sharma in all smiles after Mumbai Indians beat LSG. (Image: IPL/Twitter)

Chennai: Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal is the talk of town after the pacer’s 5/5 against Lucknow Super Giants helped the five-time champions fix a date with Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Following his terrific performance in Chennai on Wednesday, there have been talks that the Uttarakhand pacer has filled the void created by Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the entire season due to injury.

However, the left-hander doesn’t want to consider himself as Bumrah’s replacement and wants to fulfill the responsibility and faith shown to him by the franchise. “I am trying my best to fulfil the responsibilities given to me by the team,” the engineer-turned cricketer told media.

“I am not Bumrah’s replacement but I’m trying my best to do what I can.” With no Bumrah, Jofra Archer, and Jhye Richardson in the bowling line-up, skipper Rohit Sharma did a commendable job in leading the side into the playoffs and is just two wins away from the title.

Madhwal’s 5/5 in 3.3 overs included the likes of Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bshnoi and Mohsin Khan. Although the Chepauk wicket had benifitted the spinners much, Madhwal revealed what worked for him.

“The wicket at Chepauk was good. As you saw, the ball was not gripping but skidding. I am swing-cum-seam bowler, and I pitched my deliveries in hard lengths aiming for wickets,” added the engineer-turned cricketer.

He also spoke highly of his captain Rohit and that the Indian captain knows how to uses his bowlers. “Rohit bhaiya knew that yorkers were my strength but during the nets and practice matches, he also found that I can bowl well with the new ball,” he said.

“So he had an idea as to how to use me as the situation warranted. I’m also very chilled out and relaxed and I’m having fun because I’m pursuing my passion.”

