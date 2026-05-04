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MI vs LSG Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 47: When, Where, How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

MI vs LSG Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 47: When, Where, How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

MI vs LSG IPL 2026: In a battle of current ‘wooden spooners’, Mumbai Indians will be hoping to keep their slim hopes alive as they take on Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

LSG batter Aiden Markram at a training sesson at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

MI vs LSG IPL 2026: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the Playoffs alive as they take on fellow ‘wooden spooners’ Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 47 of the IPL 2026 season at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Both MI and LSG are currently on 4 points each, with the home team just ahead of Rishabh Pant’s side on the basis of their superior net run-rate.

However, Hardik Pandya’s MI are currently on a three-match losing streak and have only managed to win one out of their last 5 matches so far. The visitors, on the other hand, have lost their last five matches in a row.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 46: Abhishek Sharma returns to top, GT remain in hunt for Playoffs

The pressure is now severely rising on LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, who is currently the most expensive cricketer in the IPL 2026 with a salary of Rs 27 crore per season from owner Sanjiv Goenka. Pant’s LSG have failed to qualify for the Playoffs in the last 3 seasons.

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Pant has only managed to score 189 runs in IPL 2026 at a modest strike-rate of 126.84 with only one half-century to his name. “I don’t think the price tag has got to do anything with it. It’s just a question of, if you really look at his batting throughout and if you look at the second game that we played, he took us through the (finish) line. I wouldn’t be too concerned about his form. It’s just a question of (him being) one innings away from getting back his form,” LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun said in the pre-match press conference in Mumbai on Sunday.

Also Read | Good news for Rishabh Pant’s LSG who are at bottom of IPL 2026 Points Table, Rs 86000000 star is set to…

MI themselves have their own share of troubles, starting from their bowling attack as Jasprit Bumrah has struggled to pick up wickets while Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been short of runs. “I think it’s not just Booms (Bumrah). It’s a collective effort from all the bowlers. When everyone’s working together and picking up wickets here and there, it helps Boom to be a bit more aggressive rather than doing a holding job. Like I said, everyone tends to have a slow season, but class is always permanent,” MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said.

LSG hold a big edge over MI when it comes to head-to-head record with 6 wins as compared to 2 losses so far. Even at Wankhede Stadium, LSG have managed to post 2 wins in three games against the home side.

A left-handed opening partner, or a right-handed one? Ryan weighs in! Watch all #MICharcha shows LIVE on the @Dream11 app! pic.twitter.com/xBtOUvOvwk — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 4, 2026

Here are all the details about Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 47…

When is Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 47 going to take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 47 will take place on Monday, May 4.

Where is Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 47 going to take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 47 will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 47 start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 47 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 47 on TV in India?

The Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 47 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 47 in India?

The Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 47 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 47 Predicted 12

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Josh Inglis/Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Mohsin Khan

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