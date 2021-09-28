MI vs PBKS Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Punjab Kings in the Match 42 of VIVO IPL 2021. Mumbai are winless in the UAE leg of the tournament and they desperately need a win, if they have any chance of making it to the playoffs. In the last 5 matches between the two sides, PBKS have come on top on most occasions and would like to extend their good run against the 5-time champions. In the overall record Mumbai lead 14-13. PBKS are currently at 5th position and are one of the favourites to qualify for the playoffs. On the flipside, the defending champions at 7th need to keep on winning to earn a place in the business stage of the competition.

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 42 match toss between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MI vs PBKS My Dream11 Team

Lokesh Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Lokesh Rahul, Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma.

MI vs PBKS Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Punjab Kings

Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

MI vs PBKS Squads

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya, Anmolpreet Singh, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Roosh Kalaria, James Neesham, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis.

