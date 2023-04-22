Home

Sports

Mumbai vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 31: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM IST April 22, Saturday

Mumbai vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 31: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM IST April 22, Saturday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MI vs PBKS Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Mumbai vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 22, Saturday: MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 31: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MI vs PBKS Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Match Details

You may like to read

Match: MI vs PBKS, Match 31, IPL

Date & Time: April 22, 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc)

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (c), Sam Curran, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

MI vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani/Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar and Jason Behrendorff.

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza/Matt Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.