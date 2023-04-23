Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Faces Social Media Heat After Mumbai Indians’ Loss Against Punjab Kings

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Faces Social Media Heat After Mumbai Indians’ Loss Against Punjab Kings

Arjun Tendulkar conceded 31 runs in the 16th over of the Punjab Kings innings that proved to be the turning point in the game.

Arjun Tendulkar reacts after conceding 31 runs in an over against Punjab Kings. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Arjun Tendulkar faced the heat after his 31-run over against Punjab Kings played a major part in Mumbai Indians’ 13-run loss in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. This was Mumbai Indians’ third loss in six matches in the ongoing tournament.

Bowling first, Mumbai Indians were in control of the game until the 16th over post which the momentum shifted towards Punjab Kings. Arjun, who had a couple of impressive games first up, had a good opening spell but went for 31 in his third over that included two sixes and four fours, coming from the bats of Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia.

You may like to read

He ended up conceding 48 runs in his three overs and a wicket as Punjab posted 214/8 in 20 overs. Curran scored a 29-ball 55, Harpreet Bhatia’s 41 came from 28 balls and Jitesh Sharma’s four sixes in seven balls towards the end helped in Punjab Kings’ cause.

In reply, Mumbai Indians finished at 201/6 despite a fine counter-attack from Cameron Green (67 off 43 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26 balls). After the game, netizens started slamming Arjun on social media.

Check the tweets here:

Arshdeep Singh took 3 wickets in the last 11 balls giving only 5 runs in death overs. Whereas Prince Arjun Tendulkar has given 31 runs in an over. That’s the difference between Merit and Quota. Merit. Quota pic.twitter.com/SdHl4NbwXe — Praveen Singh (@Praveen93718143) April 22, 2023

Rohit Sharma to Arjun Tendulkar when he tries to eat after the match pic.twitter.com/XtTcMsC7YV — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) April 22, 2023

Shubhman Gill gone for duck 🦆

Arjun Tendulkar gave 31 runs in an over Tendulkar family pic.twitter.com/8DvEITtsYL — Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) April 22, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar has actually been bowling pretty well and the one over I missed he got smoked for 31. pic.twitter.com/aPNvoEwRJo — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma admitted they made few errors on the field that cost them the game. “Yes, a little disappointment there, we made some errors in the field which can happen, not gonna look too much into that,” Rohit said after the game.

“There is a lot of time left in the tournament. We can’t look down and start worrying about things. Yes, we didn’t come out on top today. We made some errors but something to go back and look into,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.