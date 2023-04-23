Home

MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh’s Lethal Yorkers Break Stumps Twice In An Over | WATCH VIDEO

Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera saw their middle stump uprooted and broken off the bowling of Arshdeep Singh in IPL 2023.

Arshdeep Singh is the holder of Purple Cap with 13 wickets in IPL 2023 so far. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh broke the middle stump twice on back-to-back balls in the last over of their IPL 2023 encounter against Mumbai Indians to help them clinch a 13-run win at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

After Sam Curran’s 29-ball 55 led Punjab Kings to a massive 214/8, Mumbai Indians took the game into the final over due to fine counter-attack from Cameron Green (67 off 43 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26 balls). The duo added 75 off only 36 balls.

Arshdeep struck a decisive blow in the 18th over to dismiss an on-song Suryakumar with Mumbai needing another 33 from 15 balls. With 16 runs needed from the final six balls, Arshdeep started the final over with one run in the first two balls.

The left-arm pacer them dismissed Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera in similar fashions in the next two balls – perfect yorkers uprooting and break the middle stumps twice. He finished with figures of 4-0-29-4 as Mumbai Indians were restricted to 201/6.

On a batting belter, Arshdeep again showed why even Indian team depends on him in T20 games to deliver during the end stages of the game. “Feels good whenever I take wickets, the win makes the feeling better,” Arshdeep said after the game.

“Before IPL, I changed my run-up and it helped me with avoiding no-balls. The rhythm is nice and I’m enjoying my cricket right now.” Asked about his mindset during pressure situations, he said, “Calmness comes naturally, my heart rate doesn’t even go up to 120.”

He also earned praise from Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. “Credit to Arshdeep for his bowling, not our day today but we gave a good fight,” he said.

