MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Cuts Cake To Celebrate 50th Birthday At Wankhede Stadium

Sachin Tendulkar will be completing his half century in terms of his age on April 24.

Sachin Tendulkar cut a cake during second strategic timeout in PBKS innings. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 50th birthday a couple of days early during Mumbai Indians home IPL 2023 game against Punjab Kings on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. Tendulkar, who had said that reaching 50 was his ‘slowest half-century’, cut a cake near the Mumbai Indians’ dugout during the second strategic break in the first innings.

The Mumbai Indians franchise, for whom Tendulkar played for all his six years in the IPL from 2008-2013, made arrangements to celebrate the occasion. More than 30,000 fans at the Wankhede Stadium were provided with Tendulkar face masks.

The batting legend wore jersey No. 10 for India and Mumbai Indians, and after the 10th over of Punjab Kings’ innings, the stadium was reverberated with the familiar chant of ‘Sachin… Sachin’.

“Sachin made the no 10 jersey iconic in cricket and this year will mark 10 years to the last match he played for India, which had come at the Wankhede Stadium. On that occasion, Saturday will be all about celebrating the glorious career of the highest run getter of all time and India’s most capped Test and ODI player,” the franchise said earlier in a release.

Additionally, outside the Garware Pavilion, a large replica of Tendulkar’s No. 10 jersey was kept for fans to click photos. While Sachin celebreated his birthday, his son Arjun was taken for cleaners by the Punjab Kings batters on the ground.

The youngster’s 31-run over – including two sixes and four fours – became the second most by a Mumbai Indians bowler in the IPL. In the end Punjab Kings posted 214/8 with skipper Sam Curran contributing with a half-century.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.