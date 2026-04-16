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MI vs PBKS Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

MI vs PBKS Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No 24 LIVE: Mumbai Indians will look to end their losing streak as they take on unbeaten Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer (right) and head coach Ricky Ponting at a training session in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have suffered a hat-trick of losses after starting the IPL 2026 season with a win and will now take on unbeaten Punjab Kings side in match No. 24 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings are the only side yet to lose a match this season, only dropping one point after a washed-out match against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this month.

Iyer will be playing at his ‘home ground’ of Wankhede Stadium since he turns out for Mumbai in first-class cricket and will be keen to upset Hardik Pandya’s side once again. Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned PBKS had stunned MI in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match last year en route to reaching the final where they lost by nine runs to eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

While their batting has been in top form, chasing down 200-plus totals with ease, PBKS will be concerned about their bowling attack which has been struggling to contain the opposition so far this season. MI are facing a similar dilemma as well with their premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah yet to pick up a wicket.

PBKS batter Nehal Wadhera will be going up against his former side MI and stressed on the Kings team’s positive head-to-head record against Nita Ambani’s side. PBKS and MI are dead-level when it comes to head-to-head contests with 17 wins and 17 losses but they managed to defeat Mumbai both times in IPL 2025 season.

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“A good winning record against a team carries momentum forward. We are in a very positive mind frame and we have a clear idea of their plan of action. Having done well against their plans in the past is an added advantage that we want to carry into this game as well,” Wadhera said in the pre-match press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Nehal also had a word of praise for skipper Shreyas Iyer, who led PBKS to the final. “I was talking to Shreyas recently and he told me, ‘You play freely, taking pressure is my job.’ It tells you a lot about him as a leader—he enjoys that responsibility. Seeing him finish games and stay not out in our recent wins has been fabulous for the entire group,” Wadhera said about Iyer.

Join the boys for the final training ahead of our fifth game in today’s #MIDaily! pic.twitter.com/9dXVC6KDCe — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 16, 2026

Here are all the details about Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 24…

When is Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 24 going to take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 24 will take place on Thursday, April 16.

Where is Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 24 going to take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 24 will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 24 start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 24 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 24 on TV in India?

The Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 24 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 24 in India?

The Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 24 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 24 Predicted 12

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma/Danish Malewar, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vushak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

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