MI vs RCB 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 1 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Mumbai Indians, looking to win their sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) title and complete a hat-trick of titles will face Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are yet to win a title, in the inaugural game of the Indian Premier League 2021, in Chennai on Friday night. The battle will be between two of India's finest white-ball players. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the best international batsmen in white ball cricket and are India's most experienced players. While Sharma will lead MI, Kohli will lead RCB. On paper, MI are like a well-oiled machine. The players have been around for years and have tasted success. They know the formula needed to get success. RCB, on the other hand, have always struggled to get their combination right. Often, their middle-order batting has been found wanting while their pace bowling has lacked variety.

IPL Toss Time: The toss between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore for Match 1 of IPL 2021 will take place at 7 PM IST.

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

MI vs RCB 11Wickets Fantasy Team

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers (C), Ishan Kishan (vc)

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini

MI vs RCB Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter Nile.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

MI vs RCB Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Quinton de Kock, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed.

