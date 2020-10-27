MI vs RCB 11Wickets Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 11Wickets Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's MI vs RCB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in what will be their second meeting of IPL 2020. The last time these two teams clashed, a Super Over thriller followed and RCB emerged victorious. Both teams are the frontrunners for sealing playoffs berth but are coming into this contest after suffering defeats in their respective last matches.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 28.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MI vs RCB 11Wickets Team

Virat Kohli (captain), Quinton de Kock (vice-captain), AB de Villiers, Ishan Kishan, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Hardik Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Morris (12th Man)

MI vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

MI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (captain), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI vs RCB Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed

